Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Windtree Therapeutics stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. Windtree Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $47.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -0.16.

In other news, Director James Huang bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 56,000 shares of company stock worth $106,430 over the last quarter. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases.

