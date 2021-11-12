Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.33 Per Share

Analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $5.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.93 and the highest is $5.92. Willis Towers Watson Public posted earnings per share of $5.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full-year earnings of $13.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $13.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $13.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.82 to $14.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.59.

In other news, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total value of $1,418,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLTW. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $230.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $197.63 and a 12 month high of $271.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.53.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

