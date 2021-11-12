William W. Harvey Sells 12,960 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Stock

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) CFO William W. Harvey sold 12,960 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $183,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.62. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 27.70%. On average, analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,577,185 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $185,192,000 after acquiring an additional 471,301 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,797,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $65,442,000 after purchasing an additional 183,058 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,782,000 after purchasing an additional 93,850 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,234,144 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $30,474,000 after purchasing an additional 183,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,913,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,670 shares in the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NWBI shares. B. Riley downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.51 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price target on the stock.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

