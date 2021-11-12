William Blair Weighs in on Sera Prognostics Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SERA)

Sera Prognostics Inc (NASDAQ:SERA) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sera Prognostics in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.82) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.80). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen started coverage on Sera Prognostics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Sera Prognostics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sera Prognostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of Sera Prognostics stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. Sera Prognostics has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $15.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Sera Prognostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Sera Prognostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new position in Sera Prognostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Sera Prognostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,667,000. Finally, Interwest Venture Management Co. acquired a new position in Sera Prognostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,844,000. 23.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics Inc is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

