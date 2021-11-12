William Blair Weighs in on iRhythm Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($76.00) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.87) EPS.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.60% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $85.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

IRTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $77.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $60.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.60.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $106.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $286.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.71 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 232.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.