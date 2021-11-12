William Blair Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Autolus Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.55) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.60). William Blair also issued estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AUTL. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autolus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.43.

Shares of AUTL stock opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.56. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $12.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average of $6.30.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 5,610.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUTL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 162.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 33.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.