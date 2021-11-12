William Blair Comments on Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Poseida Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now expects that the company will earn ($1.95) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.12). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Poseida Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.85) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.37) EPS.

PSTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Poseida Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of PSTX opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.28. Poseida Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 7.51.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06.

In other Poseida Therapeutics news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $35,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,813.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,953 shares of company stock valued at $632,735. 44.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 89.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 402,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 189,886 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 113.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 33,519 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 678.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 21,703 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 193.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 65,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

