WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Price Target Raised to C$4.60 at Scotiabank

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$4.30 to C$4.60 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WLDBF. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on WildBrain from C$2.90 to C$3.10 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on WildBrain from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on WildBrain in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.44.

OTCMKTS:WLDBF opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.31. WildBrain has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $3.34.

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04.

About WildBrain

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of content, television, and consumer products representation. It operates through the following segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. The Consumer Products Represented segment includes representation of internal and third-party brands.

