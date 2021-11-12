Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) PT Raised to $76.00

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $74.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.86% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

WLL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist upped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of WLL opened at $66.75 on Wednesday. Whiting Petroleum has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $70.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.48.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.51. Equities research analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 41.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,329,641 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $290,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,718 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 224.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $147,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 103.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $96,525,000 after purchasing an additional 898,721 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 39.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,669,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $97,678,000 after purchasing an additional 469,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,098,022 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,925,000 after purchasing an additional 16,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

