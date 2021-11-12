WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (WHF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on January 4th

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.355 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th.

WhiteHorse Finance has a payout ratio of 96.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.6%.

WHF stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $324.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.43. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1 year low of $11.39 and a 1 year high of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 70.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.16% of WhiteHorse Finance as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

