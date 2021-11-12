Whale Rock Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 999,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,040,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPARU. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $19,593,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $17,394,000. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $15,870,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $12,048,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $10,288,000.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.98. 1,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,394. Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

