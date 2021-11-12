Whale Rock Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 613,225 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $357,338,000. HubSpot comprises about 2.3% of Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC owned 1.30% of HubSpot at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 380.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 334,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,082,000 after acquiring an additional 265,017 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in HubSpot by 736.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in HubSpot by 76.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,434,000 after buying an additional 12,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in HubSpot by 530.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HubSpot stock traded up $6.85 on Friday, reaching $825.68. 531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,276. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $341.81 and a twelve month high of $853.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -493.27 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $739.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $630.81.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.04, for a total value of $601,220.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.04, for a total value of $9,170,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,728 shares of company stock valued at $24,147,918 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on HubSpot from $675.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $577.95 target price (down previously from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on HubSpot from $690.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $781.64.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

