Whale Rock Capital Management LLC Has $653.74 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 21,236 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 4.3% of Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $653,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $2,870,493,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 232,278.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 624,829 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 588.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,415,362,000 after purchasing an additional 495,388 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,255,625,000 after purchasing an additional 306,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Alphabet by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,692,336,000 after buying an additional 220,762 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,156.15.

GOOGL stock traded up $23.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,938.70. The company had a trading volume of 18,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,808. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,833.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,627.36. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,694.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,012.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.