Whale Rock Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 309,815 Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 309,815 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $32,760,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC owned about 0.71% of Vicor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 25,661 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,613,000 after acquiring an additional 10,885 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 6,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,338,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $141,493,000 after acquiring an additional 180,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vicor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vicor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.20.

Vicor stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.00. 29 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,576. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.89 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor Co. has a twelve month low of $74.08 and a twelve month high of $162.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.01 and a 200-day moving average of $115.70.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $28,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $2,332,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 150,385 shares of company stock worth $21,780,118. Insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

