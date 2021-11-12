Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) PT Raised to C$22.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities increased their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC increased their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$23.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of TSE WTE opened at C$27.63 on Monday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 12 month low of C$14.68 and a 12 month high of C$28.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.29. The company has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.47, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Westshore Terminals Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.05%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

