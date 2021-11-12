Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Price Target Increased to C$22.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WTSHF. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Westshore Terminals Investment presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.60.

Shares of WTSHF opened at $21.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average is $17.10. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $22.38.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. operates as a holding company, which is engaged in the coal storage and loading terminal business. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

