Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) – Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

WPRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ WPRT opened at $2.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.31. Westport Fuel Systems has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $498.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 2.19.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Westport Fuel Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $793,000. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

