Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Receives $110.69 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.69.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Westlake Chemical in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Shares of WLK traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,135. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Westlake Chemical has a 52 week low of $70.68 and a 52 week high of $106.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.98 and a 200 day moving average of $92.77. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.40.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 6,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total value of $627,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WLK. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 13,540.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,410,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,844 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 37.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,208,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,618 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 103.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,052,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $184,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,618 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 1,707.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,504,000 after acquiring an additional 710,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the third quarter worth approximately $41,799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.