Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Receives $110.69 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.69.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Westlake Chemical in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Shares of WLK traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,135. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Westlake Chemical has a 52 week low of $70.68 and a 52 week high of $106.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.98 and a 200 day moving average of $92.77. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.40.
In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 6,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total value of $627,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WLK. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 13,540.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,410,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,844 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 37.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,208,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,618 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 103.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,052,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $184,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,618 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 1,707.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,504,000 after acquiring an additional 710,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the third quarter worth approximately $41,799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.73% of the company’s stock.
Westlake Chemical Company Profile
Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.
