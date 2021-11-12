Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Receives $120.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WAL shares. TheStreet raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

WAL traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.13. The company had a trading volume of 473,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,463. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.11. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.57. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $50.91 and a 12-month high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $548.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.80 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 46.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.91%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Steven J. Hilton bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,850. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $477,167.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

