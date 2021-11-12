WEMIX (WEMIX) Market Cap Hits $895.52 Million

WEMIX (CURRENCY:WEMIX) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. WEMIX has a market cap of $895.52 million and approximately $72.24 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WEMIX coin can now be purchased for about $7.27 or 0.00011412 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WEMIX has traded up 31.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WEMIX Profile

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. The official website for WEMIX is wemixnetwork.com . WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork . The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling WEMIX

