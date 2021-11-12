Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,263,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,069,000 after buying an additional 72,252 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,897,000 after buying an additional 88,439 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 90,031.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 77,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after buying an additional 77,427 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL stock opened at $85.23 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.38 and a 52 week high of $89.80. The company has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

WELL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.95.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.