Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 43,754 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 570,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 43,754 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.04% of Ulta Beauty worth $197,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ULTA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 340.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA opened at $395.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $378.41 and a 200 day moving average of $354.83. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.62 and a fifty-two week high of $414.98. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ULTA. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.09.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

