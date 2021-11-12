Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,932,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,305 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $244,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,086,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,848,000 after buying an additional 2,346,140 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,004,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,509,000 after buying an additional 673,288 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,040,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,146,000 after buying an additional 3,497,721 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,217,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,912,000 after buying an additional 1,240,803 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,738,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

KDP stock opened at $35.62 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $37.11. The company has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, October 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 61.98%.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,513 shares of company stock worth $1,713,096 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KDP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

