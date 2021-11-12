Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Price Target to $47.00

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.19% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

DKL stock opened at $46.91 on Wednesday. Delek Logistics Partners has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $51.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 2.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.56.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.09). Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 151.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delek Logistics Partners news, CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $164,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,966.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total transaction of $44,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Davidson Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

