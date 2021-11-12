WELL Market Cap Tops $26.84 Million (WELL)

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 12th. One WELL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000306 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, WELL has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. WELL has a market capitalization of $26.84 million and $48,865.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00053873 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.45 or 0.00222773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011166 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.75 or 0.00090318 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004160 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About WELL

WELL is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WELL is www.joinwell.io . The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

Buying and Selling WELL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WELL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WELL using one of the exchanges listed above.

