Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 41.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,797,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,169,491 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $134,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Welbilt by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,129,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,294,000 after purchasing an additional 32,298 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Welbilt in the 2nd quarter worth $3,177,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Welbilt by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Welbilt during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,681,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welbilt during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 18,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $443,705.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin D. Agard sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $556,767.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WBT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welbilt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

NYSE WBT opened at $23.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average of $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 2.32. Welbilt, Inc has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Welbilt had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 5.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

