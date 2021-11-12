Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Trims Holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,727 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,958 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. boosted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. now owns 5,511,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,381 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,452,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 194.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 883,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,518,000 after acquiring an additional 583,844 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,779,782 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,143,000 after acquiring an additional 495,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 1,233.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 459,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,723,000 after acquiring an additional 425,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSOD opened at $57.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.30. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.49 and a 1-year high of $57.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.85.

In related news, insider Adam L. Miller sold 3,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $218,784.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,429,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,046,108.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $228,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $667,026 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSOD has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $57.50 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

