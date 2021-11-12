Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Has $2.94 Million Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,936 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 405,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,783,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,319,000 after buying an additional 144,380 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after buying an additional 6,142 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at $7,213,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 189.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 34,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $951,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $67.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.34. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.30.

A number of research analysts have commented on BERY shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.27.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

