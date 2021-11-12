Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 60.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 346,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 519,574 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nokia by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 25,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 59,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 36,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.32.

NOK opened at $5.71 on Friday. Nokia Co. has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average of $5.55. The stock has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of -16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.76.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nokia

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

