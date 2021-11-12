Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 140.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 122.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth $131,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $155.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 0.72. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $109.36 and a 1-year high of $183.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.76.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.13. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 9,108.77% and a negative return on equity of 56.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.70) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

