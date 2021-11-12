Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Buys New Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 13.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 22,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,216,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,016,000 after acquiring an additional 84,387 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 109,093.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 16,364 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Leidos in the second quarter worth about $755,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 28.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 155,461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,717,000 after acquiring an additional 34,074 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $740,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $92.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.97 and a 1-year high of $113.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.39.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Argus downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.67.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

