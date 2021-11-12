Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company operates in two segments: Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products; social products; discovery products; notifications; third-party online games. Weibo also develops mobile apps, such as Weibo Headlines; Weibo Weather and WeiDisk. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, including social display ads and promoted marketing products. Weibo Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, China. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Weibo from a reduce rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark increased their price target on Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Weibo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.36.

Shares of WB opened at $46.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.04. Weibo has a fifty-two week low of $37.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.34 and its 200-day moving average is $51.02.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Weibo had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 9.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Weibo will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Weibo in the first quarter worth $2,102,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 5.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,462,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,942,000 after acquiring an additional 74,740 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Weibo during the second quarter valued at $5,914,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,052,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,992,000 after acquiring an additional 26,846 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Weibo during the first quarter valued at $387,000. 29.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

