Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Shopify (SHOP)

11/1/2021 – Shopify is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,650.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2021 – Shopify had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

10/29/2021 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Shopify was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $1,432.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shopify is benefiting from e-commerce boom induced growth in the merchant base. Robust uptick in Shopify Shipping, Shopify Payments and Shopify Capital is driving the top line as reflected by the second quarter results. The company has been focused on winning merchants on a regular basis, based on product offerings including Shop Pay and Shop Pay Installments, as well as features like end-to-end order tracking. Solid adoption of new merchant-friendly applications holds promise. Partnerships with Facebook and Google are expected to expand merchant base. Also, initiatives aimed at international expansion are noteworthy. However, higher investments on product development and fulfillment platform amid stiff competition in the e-commerce space are likely to limit margin expansion in the near term. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

10/14/2021 – Shopify is now covered by analysts at TD Securities. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/14/2021 – Shopify was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

SHOP traded up $179.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,669.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,834,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,384. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,447.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,404.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. The stock has a market cap of $208.29 billion, a PE ratio of 62.23, a PEG ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $880.00 and a twelve month high of $1,674.79.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Shopify by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,165,776,000 after purchasing an additional 79,031 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in Shopify by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 77,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,227,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Shopify by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

