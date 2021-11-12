Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for The Boeing (BA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of The Boeing (NYSE: BA) recently:

11/1/2021 – The Boeing was given a new $260.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/28/2021 – The Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $300.00 to $267.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – The Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $300.00 to $267.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – The Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $238.00 to $224.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – The Boeing was given a new $305.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/21/2021 – The Boeing is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock.

10/20/2021 – The Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $279.00 to $269.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – The Boeing had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $274.00 price target on the stock.

10/13/2021 – The Boeing was given a new $304.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/30/2021 – The Boeing had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $274.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2021 – The Boeing was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $279.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $252.00.

9/26/2021 – The Boeing had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

9/16/2021 – The Boeing had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Vertical Research. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $219.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 143.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

