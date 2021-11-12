Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for American Well (AMWL)

American Well (NYSE: AMWL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/12/2021 – American Well had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $12.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/12/2021 – American Well had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $25.00 to $18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – American Well had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $12.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – American Well had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $13.50 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – American Well was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “American Well Corp provides telehealth platform principally in the United States and globally. American Well Corp is based in BOSTON. “

10/18/2021 – American Well is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2021 – American Well was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “American Well Corp provides telehealth platform principally in the United States and globally. American Well Corp is based in BOSTON. “

9/14/2021 – American Well is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AMWL traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $8.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,893. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.29. American Well Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75.

Get American Well Co alerts:

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $957,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 5,170 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $51,544.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,823 shares in the company, valued at $397,035.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 418,247 shares of company stock worth $4,206,591 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the first quarter worth $65,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Well by 53.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Well in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in American Well in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in American Well by 30.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.