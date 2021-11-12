Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for TELUS (T)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of TELUS (TSE: T) in the last few weeks:

11/9/2021 – TELUS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a C$32.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$33.00.

11/8/2021 – TELUS had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$33.00 to C$34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – TELUS had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – TELUS had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$36.00.

11/8/2021 – TELUS had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$34.00.

9/14/2021 – TELUS had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

9/13/2021 – TELUS had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$32.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

T traded up C$0.07 on Friday, hitting C$29.03. 531,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,630,107. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.83. The firm has a market cap of C$39.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78. TELUS Co. has a one year low of C$24.33 and a one year high of C$29.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.06%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

