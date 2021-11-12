Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Simon Property Group (SPG)

Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/10/2021 – Simon Property Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Simon Property Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $161.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Simon Property Group had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $164.00 to $168.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Simon Property Group had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $133.00 to $150.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Simon Property Group had its price target raised by analysts at Compass Point from $175.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2021 – Simon Property Group had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $150.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/4/2021 – Simon Property Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $141.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Simon Property have outperformed the industry it belongs to so far in the year. In addition, the recent trend in 2021 funds from operations (FFO) per share estimate revision indicates a favorable outlook for the company. With the resumption of the economy and an improving leasing environment, the retail REIT is poised to benefit from its superior assets in premium locations. Amid the retail real estate market transformation, adoption of an omni-channel strategy and its successful tie-ups with premium retailers has been encouraging. Moreover, strategic buyouts and transformative redevelopments act as tailwinds. Also, a solid balance-sheet will help it tap growth amid an improving environment. However, store closures, tenant bankruptcy, low footfall at properties and higher e-commerce adoption remain major concerns.”

9/30/2021 – Simon Property Group was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

9/22/2021 – Simon Property Group was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $142.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,230. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $171.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.73.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 97.24%.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,349,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 401.8% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 20,275 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 887,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,815,000 after buying an additional 86,620 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 29.3% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 81,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,611,000 after buying an additional 18,426 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

