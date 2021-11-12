WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora trimmed its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at $8,009,000. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 24.9% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 33,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 552,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at $1,081,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 49.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 258,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,969,000 after purchasing an additional 85,319 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Thomas K. Lane acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WEC. Wolfe Research raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

NYSE:WEC opened at $89.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $104.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.98.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

