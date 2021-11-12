Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $333.15 Million

Equities analysts predict that Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) will report sales of $333.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Weber’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $333.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $333.30 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weber will report full-year sales of $1.97 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Weber.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $157.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $668.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.87 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WEBR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

WEBR stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. Weber has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $20.44.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEBR. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weber

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

