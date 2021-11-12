Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.66 EPS

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $137.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.09 million. Warby Parker’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Warby Parker updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

WRBY traded up $5.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.61. 90,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,769. Warby Parker has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $59.91.

In other news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired 109,890 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.04 per share, with a total value of $5,938,455.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

WRBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.88.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

