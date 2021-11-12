Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.66 EPS

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $137.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.09 million. Warby Parker’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Warby Parker updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
WRBY traded up $5.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.61. 90,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,769. Warby Parker has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $59.91.
In other news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired 109,890 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.04 per share, with a total value of $5,938,455.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
About Warby Parker
Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.
