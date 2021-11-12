Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Lowered to $220.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Atlantic Securities cut Walt Disney from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $201.48.

Walt Disney stock traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $159.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,725,073. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.31 and a 200-day moving average of $176.86. The stock has a market cap of $290.47 billion, a PE ratio of 263.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. Walt Disney has a one year low of $134.10 and a one year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

