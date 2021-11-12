Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Decreased by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,545 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 505,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $73,352,910.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $95,978,920.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,102,983 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart stock opened at $148.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.00. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $414.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.92.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

