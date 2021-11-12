Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 10,212 Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 332.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 135.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 10.7% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

In other Cirrus Logic news, CEO John Forsyth bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $518,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 17,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,983.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,105,139.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRUS shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.20.

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $79.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.11 and a 1 year high of $103.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.24 and its 200 day moving average is $80.97.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $465.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.