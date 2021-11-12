Walleye Capital LLC Purchases 5,546 Shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CAF opened at $21.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.93. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek capital growth. The firm invests its assets in A-shares of Chinese companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, either by investing directly in A-shares through a licensed qualified foreign institutional investor or by gaining exposure to the A-share market through the use of derivatives.

