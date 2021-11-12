Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $909,000 Investment in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 32,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of McAfee by 158.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee in the second quarter worth $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of McAfee by 37.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in McAfee by 267,200.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in McAfee by 4,000.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 6,473,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $140,538,382.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 814,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $17,679,451.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,528,164 shares of company stock valued at $380,536,440 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

McAfee stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion and a PE ratio of -75.38. McAfee Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $32.83.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.12 million. McAfee’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McAfee Corp. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -135.29%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCFE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McAfee currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

