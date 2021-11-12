Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 50,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUMO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 324,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,129,000 after acquiring an additional 19,867 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 13.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 756,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,267,000 after buying an additional 91,433 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,250,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 36.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 28,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 5,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $102,649.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 21,472 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $384,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,913 shares of company stock valued at $2,263,209. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO opened at $17.00 on Friday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 3.12.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sumo Logic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

