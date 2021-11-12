Walleye Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in TZP Strategies Acquisition were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $448,000.

Shares of TZPSU opened at $9.99 on Friday. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

