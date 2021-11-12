Walleye Capital LLC Acquires 81,518 Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 430.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,518 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in PlayAGS were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in PlayAGS by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 884,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 247,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PlayAGS by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 50,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in PlayAGS by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 521,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 62,915 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PlayAGS in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,229,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in PlayAGS by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 291,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

Shares of AGS stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.93 million, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average is $8.65. PlayAGS Inc has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $11.32.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PlayAGS Inc will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.65.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS).

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.