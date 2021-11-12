WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of WalkMe in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits forecasts that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WalkMe’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

WKME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WalkMe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of WalkMe from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Shares of WKME opened at $24.35 on Friday. WalkMe has a 12 month low of $22.18 and a 12 month high of $34.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.69.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in WalkMe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,570,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in WalkMe by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 12,449 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in WalkMe during the 3rd quarter worth $321,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in WalkMe during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP acquired a new stake in WalkMe during the 3rd quarter worth $1,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Company Profile

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

