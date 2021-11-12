Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.10.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $66.46 on Friday. Voya Financial has a one year low of $52.56 and a one year high of $70.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.31 and its 200 day moving average is $64.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.48.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.00. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 4.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 247.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 222.4% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 305.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

